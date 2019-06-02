Miscreants attack woman, loot gold chain in Rourkela

VideoState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
21

Rourkela: Unidentified miscreants looted gold chain from a woman after attacking her in Orampada under Uditnagar Police limits in Rourkela on Sunday.

The critically injured woman, Mami Das, was on her way when some unidentified miscreants waylaid her and made away with a gold chain after attacking her head. Locals immediately rescued the woman and alerted the police.

Related Posts

Illegal sex determination: Pvt nursing home owner arrested…

Kingpin Of Illegal Mining Racket Arrested In Khurda

Unidentifed man’s body found on rly tracks in Angul

Reportedly, the injured woman has been admitted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela.

Police have launched a probe into the matter, sources added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.