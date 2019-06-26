Miscreants attack, loot cash from brother-sister duo in city

Bhubaneswar: In what could raise serious concern on policing in the city, bike-borne miscreants attacked and looted cash and valuables from a youth and his sister when they were travelling on a motorcycle.

The incident took place on Kargil Road in the Capital city at around 4 am today.

According to sources, the brother-sister duo was on their way to Master Canteen railway station from Pokhariput area on their scooter to pick up a relative when three bike-borne miscreants stalked them.

The miscreants suddenly kicked their bike from behind following which the duo fell off the two-wheeler. Soon after the looters snatched the bag containing cash from them by brandishing sharp weapons.

The duo, who sustained grievous injuries, have been admitted to the Capital Hospital where doctors have stated their condition to be critical.

Reportedly, Rs 75,000 in cash and ornaments that victims were carrying was looted by the miscreants. On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The incidents of loots are on the rise in the city. Earlier on Monday night, unidentified miscreants broke into the house of an elderly couple at Sishupalgada on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar and made away with cash and other valuables after tying the couple in a room.