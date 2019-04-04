Miscreants attack lawyer in Bhadrak, critical

Bhadrak: A lawyer was critically injured after being allegedly attacked with a knife by unidentified miscreants in Bhadrak on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Vivekanand Mohanty.

According to sources, the miscreants suddenly attacked Mohanty with a knife while he was returning home. The miscreants fled the spot after attacking him.

Mohanty, who sustained critical stab injuries, was immediately rushed to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case regarding the incident.

While an investigation into the case is underway, it is suspected that the attack was sequel to past enmity, police sources said.