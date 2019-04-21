Miscreants allegedly hurl bomb at BJP candidate in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Miscreants allegedly hurled a bomb at the vehicle of Jagannath Pradhan— the BJP candidate for Bhubaneswar (Central) assembly constituency near Delta Square in the state capital this evening. However Pradhan escaped unhurt in the incident though the windows of his car were badly damaged.

Pradhan alleged involvement of BJD goons in the incident. “I was returning from campaigning when the miscreants hurled a bomb to my car. I was lucky as the windows were closed,” alleged Pradhan. Police meanwhile has started a probe to verify the allegations made by Pradhan.

Pradhan had also alleged of being attacked during party’s rally in Bhubaneswar last week. He had accused the Biju Yuva Vahini activists of pelting stones at the BJP rally near Unit-8 club in Bhubaneswar.