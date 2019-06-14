Misbehaviour slur on Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty

Cuttack: Purighat police on Friday registered a case against Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty following a complaint by a woman journalist who levelled allegations of misbehaviour against him.

In the complaint, the scribe said that Anubhav’s brother, Anuprash, had been harassing her for the last two years. She had gone to the MP’s house in Cuttack on the night of June 12 to redress her grievance. However, the MP abused her instead of addressing her problem, she said.

She also alleged that the MP spat on her face and manhandled her in presence of his wife and actor Barsha Priyadarshini.

“Anubhav’s brother has been harassing me for the last two years by passing lewd comments. I can’t even pronounce such vulgar words, the woman journalist told to mediapersons.

Urging for justice, she further told mediapersons that Anubhav should be punished for misbehaving with her and actions should be taken against his brother Anuprash.

Reportedly, a case (118/2019) under Sections 294, 354 (a), 323 and 34 of the IPC has been registered by Purighat Police station based on the woman journalist’s complaint.

On the other hand, the Kendrapara MP refuted the allegations and termed it baseless. In his media reactions, Anubhav said, “The woman was creating ruckus outside my residence and I had informed police about it. Somebody might be trying to defame us”.