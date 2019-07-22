Misbehaviour slur on ASI in Jagatsinghpur, probe ordered

Jagatsinghpur: A police officer allegedly misbehaved with an elderly couple and tortured them in their house at Naharana village in Jagatsinghpur district today.

The elderly couple–Sadhu Charan Jena and his wife–have lodged a complaint against Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Marine police station, Rabindra Senapati.

In their complaint, the couple alleged that the ASI abused them with foul language at their house.

According to sources, the complainant’s son had a fight with another youth of the village on July 16. After both the sides lodged complaints, the local police summoned them for mutual settlement.

Though Sadhu and his son went to the police station and waited for hours, they could not meet the police officer. After a short while, the ASI visited Sadhu’s house and misbehaved with the couple, complainant alleged.

Acting on the complaint, Jagatsinghpur additional SP Biswanath Mishra directed officials to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report.