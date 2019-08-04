Minor siblings tied up, thrashed by father for ‘ignoring study’

Balasore: In yet another instance of brutality, two minor boys were tied up to a tree and thrashed mercilessly by their father in Balasore district today.

The incident was reported from Jayarampur village under Bhograi block in the district. The accused man, Biswanath Dalai, beat up his sons- Sairam (8) and Nilakantha (4) for allegedly ignoring study.

According to sources, Dalai was under extreme mental pressure over some financial issues and had picked up a quarrel with his wife last night. He even refused to take food after the fight.

Today morning, Biswanath noticed that the minor siblings were playing instead of studying. He flew into a rage and set their school bags ablaze. On seeing this, the minor kids ran away towards a nearby canal.

However, Biswanath chased them down and started beating them mercilessly after tying them to a tree.

Biswanath’s ailing wife Banita, who was bitten by a snake a few days ago, was reportedly taking rest in the house when the incident took place, sources said.

Later, some locals intervened and rescued the minor boys and the local Sarpanch, Diptirani Mishra took them and their mother to her house while informing the police.

Local police reached the Sarpanch’s house and took them to the police station. The cops also picked up the accused man for interrogation.

While no complaint has been lodged either by Biswanath’s wife or the villagers, Bhograi IIC Narendra Kumar Das informed that a probe is underway into the incident.

On the other hand, district child protection officer Prashant Rout also reached the police station and took statements of the minor kids and their mother.