Minor reshuffle in top bureaucracy; 5 IAS officers get corporation postings

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a minor reshuffle in senior IAS cadres wherein two senior bureaucrats have been assigned new tasks. Besides, five 2017-batch IAS officers also got corporation posting.

1993-batch IAS officer Surendra Kumar, CEO Odisha & Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government, Home (Election) dept, has been appointed Principal Secretary of Water Resources department.

Similarly, 1995-batch IAS officer Sushil Kumar Lohani, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govt Excise Deopt, with Addl, Charge of Commissioner of Commercial Taxes and GST, Odisha, has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha.

Besides, 2017-batch IAS officer Somesh Kumar Upadhyay has been named the CGM of Omfed.

2017-batch IAS officer Ms. P. Anvesha Reddy appointed ED, Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., Bhubaneswar

2017-batch IAS officer Patil Ashish Ishwar appointed ED, GRIDCO, Bhubaneswar

2017-batch IAS officer Divakara T.S. appointed OSD, OCAC, Bhubaneswar

2017-batch IAS officer Hema Knata Say appointed MD (I/c), OTDC, Bhubaneswar

For the first time, five newly-recruited IAS officers of the 2017 batch have been posted in various capacities in state-run corporations for corporate experience.