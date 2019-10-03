Minor reshuffle in top bureaucracy; 5 IAS officers get corporation postings

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Minor reshuffle in top bureaucracy
40

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a minor reshuffle in senior IAS cadres wherein two senior bureaucrats have been assigned new tasks. Besides, five 2017-batch IAS officers also got corporation posting.

1993-batch IAS officer Surendra Kumar, CEO Odisha & Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government, Home (Election) dept, has been appointed Principal Secretary of Water Resources department.

Similarly, 1995-batch IAS officer Sushil Kumar Lohani, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govt Excise Deopt, with Addl, Charge of Commissioner of Commercial Taxes and GST, Odisha, has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha.

Besides, 2017-batch IAS officer Somesh Kumar Upadhyay has been named the CGM of Omfed.

Related Posts

Four Police Officers Killed In Paris Knife Attack

Shocked by hubby’s death, woman dies in Balasore…

OSRTC introduces new Toll-free number for passengers

2017-batch IAS officer Ms. P. Anvesha Reddy appointed ED, Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., Bhubaneswar

2017-batch IAS officer Patil Ashish Ishwar appointed ED, GRIDCO, Bhubaneswar

2017-batch IAS officer Divakara T.S. appointed  OSD, OCAC, Bhubaneswar

2017-batch IAS officer Hema Knata Say appointed MD (I/c), OTDC, Bhubaneswar

For the first time, five newly-recruited IAS officers of the 2017 batch have been posted in various capacities in state-run corporations for corporate experience.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Four Police Officers Killed In Paris Knife Attack

Shocked by hubby’s death, woman dies in Balasore…

OSRTC introduces new Toll-free number for passengers

1 of 5,483