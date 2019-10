Minor reshuffle in OPS Cadre: 4 officers transferred

Cuttack: The State Police Establishment Board held under the Chairmanship of DGP BK Sharma effected a minor reshuffle in Odisha Police Service (OPS) Cadre.

Accordingly, Santosh Kumar Mishra, OPS-I, Addl. S.P., Talcher has been transferred and posted as Addl. S.P., Vigilance Organisation against an existing vacancy.

Marianus Minz, OPS, DSP, PCR Cell, Jharsuguda has been transferred and posted as DSP, Vigilance Organisation against an existing vacancy.

Ananta Prasad Mallik, OPS, DSP, DIB, Koraput has been transferred and posted as DSP, Vigilance Organisation against an existing vacancy.

Udayabhanu Mishra, OPS, DSP, BPSPA, Odisha, Bhubaneswar has been transferred and posted as DSP, Vigilance Organisation against an existing vacancy.