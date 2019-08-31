Minor killed, another critical in bike-truck collision in Jajpur

By pragativadinewsservice
Minor killed
Panikoili: A 15-year-old boy was killed while another sustained critical injury after their motorcycle was hit by a truck on National Highway 16 near Sathipur under Panikoili police limits in Jajpur district today.

The deceased has been identified as Aaka Munda of Beruda village. Jaga Munda of the same village was critically injured in the mishap.

According to sources, the accident occurred when the truck (WB-23B-8906) collided head-on with the motorcycle (OD-31H-9601) near the Sathipur. While Aaka died on the spot, Jaga sustained critical injuries. Jaga was immediately rushed to Jajpur DHH.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. The vehicles were also seized and a case was registered under relevant Sections of the IPC.

