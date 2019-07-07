Minor killed after falling from tractor during ploughing of land

Keonjhar: A minor boy was killed after falling from a moving tractor at Balibanda village under Jhumpura block in Keonjhar district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar (8), son of Tikira Munda of the same locality.

According to sources, Anil was sitting on the tractor while ploughing of land was underway in the agricultural field. Meanwhile, the minor accidentally fell from the vehicle and came in contact with the plough attached to the vehicle.

The minor was immediately rushed to district headquarters hospital for treatment but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.