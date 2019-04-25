Minor killed, 20 hurt as bus overturns in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A minor was killed while 20 others sustained injuries as the bus they were travelling in overturned after being hit by a speeding truck near Kanjipani ghat in Keonjhar district last night.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Pipilia in the district here. The minor along with the family members were headed to Rourkela to attend a marriage function.

According to sources, the passenger bus named ‘Rakesh’ was en route to Rourkela from Keonjhar when it was hit by a stone-laden truck near Kanjipani ghat. As a result, the bus skidded off and overturned to the roadside.

While the minor died on the spot, 20 others were rescued to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital. Among the injured, two persons have been shifted SCBMCH in Cuttack as their health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.