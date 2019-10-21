Minor Held For Rape Bid On 5-Year-Old Girl In Cuttack

Cuttack: Police on Sunday arrested a minor boy for allegedly attempting to rape a five-year-old girl in a slum area under Chauliaganj police limits of Cuttack district.

The matter came to the fore after the victim’s father lodged a complaint at the Chauliagang police station on Saturday.

According to the complaint, the girl was standing alone in front of her house around 11 PM on Saturday. The accused lured the girl on the pretext of offering chocolates and took her to an isolated place.

Hearing screams of the girl locals rushed to the place and rescued the minor. However, the accused had fled the spot by then.

Following the traumatising incident, the father of the victim lodged an FIR at Chauliaganj police station. Acting on the complaint, police initiated a probe and eventually apprehended the accused, sources said.