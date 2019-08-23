Minor girl’s death due to ‘wrong injection’ triggers tension in Jajpur DHH

Jajpur: Tension ran high at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Jajpur today after a minor girl died due to alleged medical negligence.

According to sources, the minor girl, Pujarani Baral, hailing from nearby Haripur village was brought to the hospital this morning after she suffered an epileptic attack.

However, her family members alleged that the girl’s health condition deteriorated after being administered a wrong injection by the doctors which led to her death.

After the death of the girl, the family members along with fellow villagers placed her body outside the DHH and staged a demonstration demanding an inquiry into the matter.

On the other hand, the hospital authorities refuted the allegations of administering wrong injection to the girl.

Meanwhile, police have launched a probe based on a complaint filed by the family of the deceased girl.