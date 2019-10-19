Minor girl’s body found hidden in trunk of Anganwadi worker, sorcery suspected

Sundargarh: Tension erupted at a village under Dharuadihi police limits in Sundargarh district after the body of a four-year-old girl was found from a trunk in the house of an Anganwadi worker on Saturday.

According to locals, the minor girl went on missing this afternoon forcing his family members to take the help of local sorcerer. The sorcerer told them that the girl was confined in a trunk in the same locality.

The family members then checked all the trunks in the village and finally found the girl from a trunk which was kept in the house of that Anganwadi worker.

Family members with locals immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital where she was pronounced “brought dead”. Meanwhile, the Anganwadi worker was beaten black and blue by the angry mob over sorcery practice.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and sent the minor’s body for post mortem. Police have detained the Anganwadi worker and further interrogating her to ascertain the sequence of events, sources said.