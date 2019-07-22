Minor girl raped, murdered in Sundargarh

Rourkela: A minor girl was allegedly raped and subsequently murdered in Gopalpur village under Hemgiri police limits in Sundargarh district.

The matter came to light after the body of the minor girl was recovered from a nearby forest today. The police reached the spot and recovered the body.

According to sources, the minor girl was missing after she went to attend nature’s call at around 10 am on Saturday. When the girl’s family could not trace her despite a frantic search, they lodged a complaint with the local police.

However, the anxious family members were devastated by the shocking news of the recovery of her decomposed body. The police have sent the body to Hemgiri hospital.

The police have launched a probe into the matter. The post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday. After a preliminary inquiry, the police confirmed that it was a case of rape and murder.