Minor girl raped in Koraput village, probe begins

Koraput: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth at Lamataput in Koraput district on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

According to reports, the minor girl had been to a nearby village to watch an opera last night when the youth took the girl forcibly to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her.

The victim after reaching house narrated her ordeal to the family members who then lodged a complaint at the local police station.

On the complaint of victim’s father, the Machhkund police have recorded the statement of the victim and started further investigations.