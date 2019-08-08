Minor girl lured with chocolates, raped by relative in Cuttack village

Cuttack: A minor girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Niali area of Cuttack district on Thursday after being lured with chocolates by the accused.

The shocking matter came to light today after family members of the 8-year-old victim lodged a complaint with Niali police station. “After outraging the minor girl’s modesty on the pretext of giving her chocolates, the accused threatened her with life if she revealed the matter to anyone,” the complaint mentioned.

Acting on the complaint, Niali police launched a manhunt and nabbed the accused person. Reportedly, the accused has been detained at the police station for interrogation and the victim sent for medical examination.

An investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly, sources in the police said.