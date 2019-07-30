Minor girl killed by neighbour in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A 14-year-old girl was beaten to death by her neighbour over some petty issue at Kumbharapada village under Hatibari police limits in Rourkela of Sundargrah district.

The deceased girl has been identified as Roshni Dungdung.

According to sources, an argument ensued between Roshni’s family and their neighbour Samir Dungdung over the death of seven chickens domesticated by minor’s family. The situation took an ugly turn after Samir sustained injuries on his head during the brawl. In retaliation, Samir attacked the minor girl with a wooden plank leaving her critically injured.

She was admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested the accused. Later, the accused Samir confessed to his crime during interrogation.