Minor girl killed, 5 others hurt as gusty winds uproot tree

Kalahandi: A minor girl was killed and five other injured after a tree uprooted and fell on them in Ghatia village of Golamunda block in Kalahandi district on Sunday.

The deceased minor  girl has been identified as Kamalini Rana (13), daughter of Sonu Rana of the same village.

According to sources, Kamalini was collecting mangoes along with five others of the village when gusty winds uprooted the tree which fell on them this afternoon.

While, the Kamalini died in the unfortunate mishap, five others including four minors sustained injuries and were admitted to Dharmagarh hospital for treatment.

The injured were identified as Yusub Naik (12), Bhumisuta Rana (12), Sabitri (17), Meghanjali (12), and Bhajamana Majhi (66).

