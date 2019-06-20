Minor girl killed, 2 hurt in lightning strike in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: A minor girl was killed and two others persons sustained injuries in a lightning strike at Naranpur village in Jagatsinghpur district on Thursday.

Reportedly, the two injured persons, including an executive engineer, are undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

According to sources, the victims were sitting outside their house when lightning struck them. While the minor girl who was also present at the time of the incident died on the spot, two others were rushed to the DHH in a critical condition.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case of unnatural death into the incident.