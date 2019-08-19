Minor girl impregnated on pretext of marriage in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A minor girl has been physically exploited and impregnated by a youth on the pretext of marriage under Tentulikhunti police limits in the district.

The victim along with the family members today knocked on the door of Nabarangpur Superintendent of Police seeking his intervention into the matter after local police failed to provide justice.

According to sources, one Sudhir Behera of the locality has allegedly developed physical relationship with the girl by promising to marry her. Later, when the girl became pregnant Behera refused for marriage and threatened to kill her, added sources.

On May 25 this year, the girl’s family members lodged a complaint against the accused youth at Tentulikhunti Police Station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Behera.

The girl’s family alleged that three months have passed since the local police filed a case, but are yet to take any action in this regard, following which the victim has sought the SP’s intervention.