Minor girl hangs herself to death in Jharsuguda village

By pragativadinewsservice
Jharsuguda: A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling of her room at Bhagipalli village under Badamal police limits in Jharsuguda district today.

The deceased minor has been identified as Jyotshna Nikhadia of the same village.

According to sources, the girl took the extreme step today at around 9:30 am when other family members were not present at the house.  later, her uncle who had returned from work found her hanging from the ceiling of the house.

On intimation by locals, Badamal police reached the spot, seized the body sent it to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the death of the minor is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the girl might have committed suicide. However, the actual reason behind his death is yet to be established, the police added.

A pall of gloom descended on Bhagipalli village following the death of the minor girl, sources said.

