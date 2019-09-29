Minor girl gang-raped in Rourkela, 3 arrested

Sundargarh: Police on Sunday arrested three persons on charges of gang-raping a minor girl at Sector-7 in Rourkela of Sundargarh district.

Although the incident took place on September 22, the matter came to light after the victim lodged a complaint with the police last night.

According to sources, the victim was headed to take part in a Puja on September 22 when the three accused persons, whose identities is yet to be revealed, took the minor forcibly to an isolated place and outraged her modesty.

Based on the complaint, police have apprehended the accused persons under relevant Sections of the IPC. Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources added.

This is a developing story. Will be updated soon