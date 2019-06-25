Minor girl gang-raped in Keonjhar, five grilled

Keonjhar: A minor girl was gang-raped allegedly by some youths in Joda area of Keonjhar district late last night, the police said on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place last night when five youths abducted the Class X girl. They took her to an isolated field where they took turns to rape her.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at Tisco hospital here and her health condition is stated to be critical, sources informed.

Meanwhile, acting on the complaint lodged by the victim’s family members, police have detained the accused persons.

While the accused youths are being questioned in police custody, a probe into the matter is underway, sources added.