Minor girl found hanging in Jharsuguda village, suicide suspected

Jharsuguda: A minor girl was found hanging at her home in Jharial village under BTM police limits in Jharsuguda district today.

The deceased minor girl has been identified as Anita Kishan (12) of the same village. She was studying in class VII.

According to sources, today afternoon, Anita’s body was found from the house after her father broke open the door. It is suspected that she might have committed suicide by hanging herself with her scarf over a family feud.

Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. However, the exact cause behind the death of the minor girl is yet to be ascertained.

It is also suspected that the girl hanged herself when no one was in the room, sources in the police said.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and an investigation into the incident is underway, sources said.