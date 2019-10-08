Minor girl electrocuted to death in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A minor girl was electrocuted to death after suffering an electric shock at Raidahi village under Kaptipada police limits in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Chinu Prava Patra, a native of Raidahi village.

As per reports, Chinu was studying in Class-IX at Bhalubasa Adarsha Vidyalaya and had come to her home for puja vacations.

According to sources, Chinu was connecting the Television (TV) plug to switch on the TV when she suffered a fatal electric shock and fell unconscious on the floor.

Soon she was rushed to Udala hospital by the family members where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended on the village following the tragic death of the minor.