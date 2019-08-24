Minor girl drowns in under-construction septic tank in Deogarh

Deogarh: A five-year-old girl drowned after she accidentally fell into an under-construction septic tank near her house at Khapara Sahi under Deogarh Municipality in Deogarh district on Saturday.

The deceased minor has been identified as Baniya Behera, daughter of Kalia Behera of the same locality.

According to sources, Baniya was playing near her house when she accidentally fell into the under-construction septic tank. After a frantic search, locals along with family members were unable to trace her.

However, her body was later retrieved from the under-construction structure after a search operation was conducted by police and fire officials following a complaint.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and a probe launched in this regard, the police said. The body will be sent for post-mortem tomorrow, sources added.