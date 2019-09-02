Minor girl drowns in pond in Mayurbhanj village

Mayurbhanj: A six-year-old girl drowned in a pond at Naluha village under Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased minor has been identified as Champaya Baske of Gayalmara village of the district.

According to sources, the girl was playing near the house this morning when she accidentally fell into the pond. After frantic search, the family members were unable to trace her. Later, locals along with family members rescued the minor girl from deep water.

Though the family members immediately rushed her to the Khunta community health centre (CHC), doctors declared her ‘brought dead’.

On being informed, Khunta police reached the hospital and registered a case of unnatural death in this regard.