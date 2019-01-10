Minor girl charred to death

Jagatsinghpur: A minor girl was charred to death after a major fire broke out at Routanuagon village in Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Mama Das, was a Plus II first-year student of Siddha Mahaveer College.

According to sources, some locals noticed smoke coming out from the house and immediately informed the fire brigade. Fire tender reached the spot after getting information about the incident.

Sources said the mishap occurred when the minor girl was alone at home.

While the exact reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the cause of the fire could be an electric short circuit.

Raghunathpur police have launched a probe into the incident.