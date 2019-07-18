Minor girl abduction & rape case: Youth gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment

Bhawanipatna: A local court in Kalahandi district on Thursday sentenced a youth to 10 years rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of abduction and rape of a minor girl in 2014.

Additional district judge Rasmita Dalei also imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the convict, identified as Sushant Saraf (22). In case of default, the convict will have to undergo one year more in jail.

According to the case diary, the accused, who hails from Bhawanipatna, abducted the minor girl from Malgaon Hanuman Square on March 13, 2014 and took her to Ampani.

He kept the girl in a rented house and raped her repeatedly. Meanwhile, the girl managed to escape from the confinement and reached home on March 20.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint at Bhawanipatna Sadar police station on March 21. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

The court also recommended the victim compensation committee to pay Rs 1.5 lakh compensation to the minor girl. Public prosecutor Sushant Kumar Sahu presented the case on behalf of the government.