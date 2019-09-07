Minor drowns in water pit of under-construction house in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A one and a half-year-old girl died after falling into a pit of an under-construction house in Kerejoli village under Kankadahada police limits in Dhenkanal district today.

The deceased has been identified as Priyadarshini Palei, daughter of Kuna Palei of the same village.

Sources said the minor was last seen playing outside the house, but when family members noticed the girl missing they carried out a search and found her floating inside a water pit of the under-construction house.

Though she was rushed to the nearby Kamakhyanagar hospital, doctors declared her brought dead. A pall of gloom descended over the village following the tragic death of the minor girl.