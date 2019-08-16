Minor die after falling into well in Mayurbhanj

Bangiriposhi: A four-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into a well at Chakidi village under Bangiriposhi block in Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Megharay Murmu of Bautibeda village.

According to sources, the minor had come to his uncle’s house at Chakidi village with his mother to celebrate Rakshya Bandhan. He was playing when he accidentally fell into the well today morning while the family members were busy in the house.

Although he was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared them brought dead.

A pall of gloom descended over the village following the tragic death of the minor.