Minor boy rescued after 5 years of captivity in Rourkela

Rourkela: A minor boy, who was held captive for the last five years, has been rescued from Sector-1 in Rourkela City of Sundargarh district on Monday night.

Acting on reliable inputs, a police team raided the house located in Sector-1 B Block last night and rescued the minor boy. Besides, police have also arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrested were identified as Chiranjiv Biswal, an engineering student, and Prabhat Panda, son of a Rourkela Steel Plant employee.

When asked, the police said that the minor was abducted from Gopabandhupalli Basti five years ago. Since then, the boy was under captivity and forced to do household works.

According to a preliminary investigation, the accused duo was running a pet farm in the RSP quarters. The 12-year-old boy was engaged in taking care of the pets and was repeatedly subjected to physical torture and iron branding, the police said.

A probe has been launched to ascertain the identity of the minor boy, the police added.