Minor boy killed in cracker explosion in Balasore

Balasore: A minor boy was killed in a cracker explosion at Balrampatna village under Oupada block in Balasore district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased was not ascertained immediately.

According to sources, the incident took place when the minor boy was trying to light an unexploded cracker. It is suspected that the live cracker was left lying on the road after a marriage procession passed that way last night.

The cracker explosion was so intense that the minor boy died on the spot under its impact, sources added.