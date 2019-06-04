Minor boy drowns in swimming pool in city club

By pragativadinewsservice
Minor boy drowns in swimming pool
Bhubaneswar: A minor boy drowned while taking swimming lessons in a pool of a private club in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sambit Sahu.

According to sources, the tragedy occurred while Sambit was in the pool learning swimming lessons. However, he went into deep water and was unable to return to safety.

Though he was rescued in an unconscious state and rushed to Capital Hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors.

On the other hand, Sambit’s family members have levelled negligence allegations against the club authorities, sources said.

