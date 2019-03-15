Minor boy drowns in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old boy drowned in a pond while playing near it at Samarpita village under Tamaka police limits here on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Soumyaranjan, son of Rabindra Das of the village.

According to sources, Soumyaranjan was playing near the pond around 1 pm when he accidentally fell into the water and drowned.

Unaware of the incident, the anxious family members of the minor boy searched for him, but in vain. Later, some villagers spotted Soumyaranjan’s body floating in the water and informed his family.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and send the body to Danagadi community health centre for postmortem. A case (4/2019) of unnatural death has been registered in this regard.