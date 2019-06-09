Minor boy drowns in city swimming pool: Two trainers suspended

Bhubaneswar: Four days after a minor boy drowned in a private club in Bhubaneswar, two trainers of the club were suspended for their negligence in duty.

Notably, the minor Sambit, a resident of Dumduma area on the city’s outskirts, has enrolled his name in the swimming pool of the posh club for learning swimming lessons. However, he went into deep water and was unable to return to safety.

Though he was rescued in an unconscious state and rushed to Capital Hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors.

Taking note of the report, two trainers of the club have been placed under suspension for lapses in work allowing a non-registered student of the club for taking swimming lesson, clarified Bhubaneswar Club General Manager Purnachandra Mishra.