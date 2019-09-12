Minor Boy Dies Of Snakebite In Angul

Angul: An eight-year-old boy was killed after being bitten by a venomous snake at Kisinda village under Chhendipada Tehsil in Angul district late last night.

The deceased Class-III student was identified as Sipun Pradhan, son of one Rasananda Pradhan of Makamunda village under Kishore Nagar block in the district.

According to sources, the minor boy, who was staying at his maternal uncle’s house at Kisinda village, was bitten by a poisonous snake while he was sleeping in the house late night yesterday.

Though he was rushed to a hospital in Chhendipada area immediately, doctors declared him brought dead, sources said.

