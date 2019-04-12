Minor boy decamps with donation box from office inside Srimandir

Puri: A minor boy decamped with donation box containing lakhs of rupees from Annadana Attika office inside the Srimandir on Wednesday, the police said today.

While the incident took place on Wednesday night, the matter came to light today after the officials confirmed the loot based on the CCTV footage installed inside the temple.

According to sources, the gate of Annadana Attika office near Srimandir’s North Gate was found broken on Thursday morning. Following which, Singhadwar Police along with a scientific team reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Later, they confirmed the theft.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, senior servitors have blamed the temple administration for the incident.

Notably, on April 2, unidentified miscreants allegedly looted cash worth over Rs 4000 from a donation box kept near Ram temple at Srimandir.