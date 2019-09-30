Minor boy critical after being hit by speeding truck in Cuttack

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
minor boy critical
13

Cuttack: A six-year-old boy sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a speeding truck near  Banapur Upper Primary (UP) School on Cuttack-Bhubaneswar National Highway (NH) on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Shankar Das.

According to sources, Shankar was crossing the NH, while a speeding truck coming from the opposite side hit him and fled the spot.

Initially the minor was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital here after his condition deteriorated.

On receiving information, Cuttack Sadar police reached the spot and launched a manhunt to nab the driver of the vehicle.

pragativadinewsservice
