Minor boy commits suicide in Angul

Minor boy commits suicide
Angul: A minor boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in his house at JSPL colony in Angul district last night.

Although family members rushed him to the hospital, doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. Reportedly, police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe into the incident.

The boy, a native of Surat in Gujarat, was staying with his family members at JSPL colony here.

As per sources, the boy had an argument with his family members over some issue last night. However, the minor’s family later found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

