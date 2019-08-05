Minor Bol Bom devotee killed in accident in Ganjam

Minor Bol Bom devotee killed
19

Ganjam: In a tragic incident, a minor Bol Bom devotee (Kanwaria) was killed and several others injured in a mishap at Pushottampur in Ganjam district today.

The deceased minor was identified as Shivram Panda.

According to sources, Shivram along with other Bol Bom devotees were returning from Birupakshya temple after offering water to Lord Shiva shrine in Purushottampur in an overloaded vehicle.

On the way, the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle skidded off the road near G.Udayagiri road. All devotees were rushed to G.Udayagiri hospital.

As Shivram’s condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Bhanjanagar hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the minor’s body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.

