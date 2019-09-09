Minister urges investors in Singapore to explore industry-ready Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of Invest Odisha led by Industries Minister Capt Dibya Sankar Mishra participated in the India Singapore Business & Innovation Summit at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention centre, Singapore on Monday.

The delegation also comprised MD IPICOL & Special Secretary Industries department Dr. Nitin Jawale, other govt officials and industry representatives from Tata group, Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Haldia Petrochemicals. The event is being organised by High Commission of India in Singapore.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jayashankar and Singapore Minister Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balalkrishnan graced the occasion as esteemed guests.

Odisha Industries Minister gave a plenary talk about investment opportunities in Odisha and urged the investors in Singapore to explore the industry ready state of Odisha.

In the afternoon in the Odisha state session, Dr. Nitin Jawale gave a presentation on ’10 reasons to Invest in Odisha’, which caught the imagination of the corporate present at the event. Mr. Arun Mishra and Mr.Prashant Mallik of Tata group made a presentation on Gopalpur Industrial Park & SEZ and spoke about the support the govt and IPICOL has rendered them all through. Dr. Dhananjay Srivastav of IOCL and Subhashendu Chatterjee of Haldia Petrochemicals are also participating as part of the Odisha delegation.

The Odisha delegation will also visit Jurong Petrochemical area and some start up incubators in Singapore.