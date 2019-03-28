Mini truck overturns in Gajapati, 8 hurt

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
6

Gajapati: As many as eight persons sustained critical injuries after a mini truck overturned in Gumma area of Gajapati district on Thursday.

According to sources, the victims were en-route to Khajuriapada in the vehicle. Meanwhile, the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle overturned into a nearby gorge.

On being informed, local MLA K Surya Rao and some locals reached the spot and rushed the victims to Gajapati district headquarters hospital for treatment. Later, the critically injured victims were shifted to  MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

On the other hand, the police have seized the ill-fated mini truck from the accident site.

