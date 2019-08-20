Minati Behera assumes charge as Chairperson of State Commission for Women

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Minati Behera
19

Bhubaneswar: President of Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Minati Behera, assumed the charge as the Chairperson of the State Commission for Women on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Behera said protection of women will be her first priority. She further stated that anyone found disrespecting women will not be tolerated.

Related Posts

‘One Nation One Ration’ policy from Sept 1 in…

Rare Ornate Flying Snake Rescued Near Bhubaneswar Railway…

TEDx talk: Dutee, Sudarsan to speak on ‘Obvious or…

Minutes after taking the responsibility, Behera condemned the misogynist poster of Papu Pom Pom’s upcoming movie ‘Mr Kanheiya’ that has garnered controversy. She also urged the police to take appropriate action into the matter.

This apart, she also stated that cases filed will be heard within 15 days of the complaint. Pending cases will be solved as soon as possible, she further added.

Notably, on August 16, Behera was appointed as the Chairperson of State Commission for Women.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

‘One Nation One Ration’ policy from Sept 1 in…

Rare Ornate Flying Snake Rescued Near Bhubaneswar Railway…

TEDx talk: Dutee, Sudarsan to speak on ‘Obvious or…

1 of 5,055