Minati Behera assumes charge as Chairperson of State Commission for Women

Bhubaneswar: President of Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Minati Behera, assumed the charge as the Chairperson of the State Commission for Women on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Behera said protection of women will be her first priority. She further stated that anyone found disrespecting women will not be tolerated.

Minutes after taking the responsibility, Behera condemned the misogynist poster of Papu Pom Pom’s upcoming movie ‘Mr Kanheiya’ that has garnered controversy. She also urged the police to take appropriate action into the matter.

This apart, she also stated that cases filed will be heard within 15 days of the complaint. Pending cases will be solved as soon as possible, she further added.

Notably, on August 16, Behera was appointed as the Chairperson of State Commission for Women.