Milk-trader shot dead by miscreants, probe begins

Balasore: A milk-trader was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Dangapita village under Baliapala police limits in Balasore district last night.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh Choudhary.

According to sources, the incident took place last night while Rakesh was on his way home on his bike when a car intercepted him. The miscreants in the four-wheeler opened fire at him. Rakesh died on the spot after being hit by a bullet.

On being informed, police reached the spot. The body was then seized and sent to the local hospital for post-mortem.

However, the police are yet to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.