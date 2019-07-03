Milk powder consignment loot: Three including mastermind arrested

Cuttack: Tangi Police on Wednesday recovered looted milk powder consignment worth over Rs 5 lakh and arrested three persons including the mastermind.

The accused have been identified as Smurti Ranjan Samal of Odisingar in Salepur, Ranjan Kumar Das of Nayagarh, and Durga Prasad Maharana of Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar.

At presser held here today, Choudwar SDPO Prashant Malla said that a consignment containing 257 cartons of milk powder, which was sent to Nimpada from Nirgundi depot of Amul company, was looted midway on June 22. Following a complaint, a probe was initiated.

During the investigation, it was learned that accused Smurti, who had forged his identity and driving license, was entrusted to deliver the consignment. His accomplices Ranjan and Durga had abetted him in looting the milk powder consignment and forging documents, said SDPO Malla.

Following this, the trio was arrested and 144 cartons of milk powder were seized from them.

The accused persons have been forwarded to the court and efforts are on to nab other persons involved in the loot, the Choudwar SDPO further informed.