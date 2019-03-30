Milk Mantra launches Lassi & Buttermilk in cool cups

Bhubaneswar: Continuing to introduce innovative products for consumers in Odisha, startup Milk Mantra has now launched its most popular summer offerings – Milky Moo Lassi and Buttermilk as a new consumption experience of ‘cool cups’.

This exciting Milky Moo Lassi & Buttermilk cups will be available in a pack of 200 ml across Odisha starting with around 1500 outlets, with a shelf life of 12 days and an introductory price of Rs 15 & Rs 12 respectively.

Milky Moo Lassi & Buttermilk cups have been crafted keeping in mind the traditional way of serving lassi in glasses. The new packaging format focuses on giving the consumers an easy to serve and easy to drink format while offering premium quality drinkable yoghurt with no preservative, they are made from premium yogurt processed from ethically sourced milk.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Quality & NPD at Milk Mantra, Debashish Mohanty said, “Product and packaging innovation, are in the core DNA of Milk Mantra and we have launched yet another exciting product for today’s consumers. The combination of traditional tastes with packaged innovation is going to give our contemporary consumers, a premium yet traditional experience.”

Apart from fresh milk, the company produces a range of functionally innovative & premium dairy products including fortified milk, probiotic dahi, increased shelf-life paneer, fruit dairy product innovations like Milky Moo Litchi Lassi and Milky Moo Aam Dahi, among others under its challenger “Milky Moo” brand. These products are available across Odisha, Kolkata, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Milk Mantra is India’s 1st VC funded agri-food & beverage startup and it’s Milky Moo’ brand is one the fastest growing dairy brands in the country with a strong presence in Odisha and a growing presence in Kolkata, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. With a conscious capitalist vision, the company has spurred an entrepreneurial white revolution, focusing on underserviced consumer markets and the under-developed dairy sector supply chain.

