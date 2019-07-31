Milk Mantra founder Srikumar Misra bags John P. McNulty Prize

Bhubaneswar: Srikumar Misra, the founder and CEO of Milk Mantra, has been conferred the 12th annual John P. McNulty Prize Laureates.

Five extraordinary individuals including Misra will be honoured for their expertise, experience and networks to build and lead transformative social impact ventures, Aspen Institute and Anne Welsh McNulty said.

The other awardees are- Joshin Rhagubar, Maria Pacheco, Alexandra Kissling and Kelsey Wirth.

Global executive turned entrepreneur Srikumar Misra is the founder of Milk Mantra, India’s 1st VC funded agri-foods startup.

Milk Mantra impacts thousands of farmers in its ethical sourcing programme, whilst its flagship mass premium brand MilkyMoo has gone on to become one of the fastest-growing food brands.

He has raised multiple rounds of VC funding from blue-chip investors, and his journey of unconventional funding from both impact & global mainstream investors and building a transformational business.

The McNulty Foundation gives the Prize annually to honour the visionary work of Fellows of the Aspen Global Leadership Network. Each Laureate will receive $25,000 to further their venture.